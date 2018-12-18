All apartments in Largo
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:53 AM

3595 Gardenia Pl

3595 Gardinia Place · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3595 Gardinia Place, Largo, FL 33771

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
FLORAL GARDENS community is located in a great residential area, near Belcher Rd and East Bay Dr area, just a few blocks away from the bus line and shopping.

Inside your spacious two bedroom apartment home, youll find ceramic tile flooring with, plush carpeting in bedrooms,large closet space, and central a/c.
The property offers sparkling water swimming pool, an on-site laundry and assigned parking.
Water, sewer, trash and cable are included in rent.

We invite you to come view our property for yourself or give us a call if you have any questions or to schedule an appointment.

We hope to talk to you soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3595 Gardenia Pl have any available units?
3595 Gardenia Pl has a unit available for $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3595 Gardenia Pl have?
Some of 3595 Gardenia Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3595 Gardenia Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3595 Gardenia Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3595 Gardenia Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3595 Gardenia Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 3595 Gardenia Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3595 Gardenia Pl does offer parking.
Does 3595 Gardenia Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3595 Gardenia Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3595 Gardenia Pl have a pool?
Yes, 3595 Gardenia Pl has a pool.
Does 3595 Gardenia Pl have accessible units?
No, 3595 Gardenia Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3595 Gardenia Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3595 Gardenia Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3595 Gardenia Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3595 Gardenia Pl has units with air conditioning.
