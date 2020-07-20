All apartments in Largo
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

3411 Keene Lake Dr

3411 Keene Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3411 Keene Lake Drive, Largo, FL 33771

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 02/10/20 3 bedroom, 2 baths Waterfront home - Property Id: 214028

WATERFRONT home located on a nice size lot with great potential!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, with split bedroom plan, features a large air conditioned/heated Florida room with an exceptional view of the lake! Original terrazzo flooring just waiting to be brought back to its original condition. Inside utility room with newer washer and dryer!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214028
Property Id 214028

(RLNE5505920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 Keene Lake Dr have any available units?
3411 Keene Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 3411 Keene Lake Dr have?
Some of 3411 Keene Lake Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3411 Keene Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3411 Keene Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 Keene Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3411 Keene Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3411 Keene Lake Dr offer parking?
No, 3411 Keene Lake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3411 Keene Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3411 Keene Lake Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 Keene Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 3411 Keene Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3411 Keene Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 3411 Keene Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 Keene Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3411 Keene Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3411 Keene Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3411 Keene Lake Dr has units with air conditioning.
