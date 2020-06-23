313 21ST TERRACE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Recently renovated single family home, 2 br, 2 batrhooms. Main bathroom has been remodeled, the half bath in the garage has a shower and a sink and is original. One car garage, new garage door is being installed. Hardwood floors, freshly painted, newer windows, newer fridge. Screened in Florida room and a huge fenced in back yard. Pets are welcome and have to be approved. Unique location, tacked away from busy roads in a quiet single family home community, cul-de-sac street ending at Golf course, high end 2-story condo building protecting the back yard. Just 5 min to the Beach, 10 min to US-19, 25 min to Tampa Airport. Rare find, call today!