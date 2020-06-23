All apartments in Largo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

313 21ST TERRACE SE

313 21st Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

313 21st Terrace Southeast, Largo, FL 33771

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
REMODELED! VERY CLEAN! LARGE YARD! QUIET LOCATION! NEW A/C! NEWER WINDOWS! NEW GARAGE DOOR!
Recently renovated single family home, 2 br, 2 batrhooms. Main bathroom has been remodeled, the half bath in the garage has a shower and a sink and is original. One car garage, new garage door is being installed. Hardwood floors, freshly painted, newer windows, newer fridge. Screened in Florida room and a huge fenced in back yard. Pets are welcome and have to be approved. Unique location, tacked away from busy roads in a quiet single family home community, cul-de-sac street ending at Golf course, high end 2-story condo building protecting the back yard. Just 5 min to the Beach, 10 min to US-19, 25 min to Tampa Airport. Rare find, call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 21ST TERRACE SE have any available units?
313 21ST TERRACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 313 21ST TERRACE SE have?
Some of 313 21ST TERRACE SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 21ST TERRACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
313 21ST TERRACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 21ST TERRACE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 21ST TERRACE SE is pet friendly.
Does 313 21ST TERRACE SE offer parking?
Yes, 313 21ST TERRACE SE offers parking.
Does 313 21ST TERRACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 21ST TERRACE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 21ST TERRACE SE have a pool?
No, 313 21ST TERRACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 313 21ST TERRACE SE have accessible units?
No, 313 21ST TERRACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 313 21ST TERRACE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 21ST TERRACE SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 21ST TERRACE SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 313 21ST TERRACE SE has units with air conditioning.
