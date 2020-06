Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan ice maker

YOU WILL LOVE THE SPACE THIS 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH TOWNHOME. FEATURES INCLUDE ALL TILE DOWNSTAIRS WITH A HUGE LIVINGROOM/DINING WITH HALF BATH, OFFICE AREA, GREAT KITCHEN AND SCREENED IN FRONT AND BACK PORCH THEN UPSTAIRS YOU HAVE TWO GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS WITH A JACK AND JILL OFF THE MASTER . ALSO, WASHER/DRYER CONNECTIONS AND PULL DOWN LADDER TO THE ATTIC FOR MORE STORAGE



SORRY NO PETS AND MUST QUALIFY