All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 2750 E BAY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
2750 E BAY DRIVE
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:14 PM

2750 E BAY DRIVE

2750 East Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2750 East Bay Drive, Largo, FL 33771

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
shuffle board
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
shuffle board
Spacious second floor 2 bed / 1 bath condominium available now in the well-established Bay Palms 55+ community. This home features a well-sized living area with 2 large bedrooms and an additional enclosed sun-room. Community amenities include a heated pool, clubhouse, floor shuffleboard courts, and laundry room. The HOA fee includes cable tv, exterior maintenance, sewer, trash, and water to offer a truly hassle-free living experience. This is a prime Pinellas County location for active adults looking for affordable living with closeness to award-winning beaches, golf courses, shopping, dining, libraries, parks & more. This complex is a 55+ community. Don’t miss out, call today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2750 E BAY DRIVE have any available units?
2750 E BAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 2750 E BAY DRIVE have?
Some of 2750 E BAY DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2750 E BAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2750 E BAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2750 E BAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2750 E BAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 2750 E BAY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2750 E BAY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2750 E BAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2750 E BAY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2750 E BAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2750 E BAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2750 E BAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2750 E BAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2750 E BAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2750 E BAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2750 E BAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2750 E BAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33770
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg