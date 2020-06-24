2750 E BAY DRIVE

Amenities

Spacious second floor 2 bed / 1 bath condominium available now in the well-established Bay Palms 55+ community. This home features a well-sized living area with 2 large bedrooms and an additional enclosed sun-room. Community amenities include a heated pool, clubhouse, floor shuffleboard courts, and laundry room. The HOA fee includes cable tv, exterior maintenance, sewer, trash, and water to offer a truly hassle-free living experience. This is a prime Pinellas County location for active adults looking for affordable living with closeness to award-winning beaches, golf courses, shopping, dining, libraries, parks & more. This complex is a 55+ community. Don’t miss out, call today to schedule your showing!