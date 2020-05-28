251 1ST AVENUE SW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan extra storage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Historic West Bay Village is tucked away in the heart of downtown Largo, white picket fences, its own Town Centre with food and shops. This luxury townhome features 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, big kitchen pantry, new refrigerator, newer carpet, fresh interior paint, inside laundry room with utility sink; master bath has garden tub and double vanity. The oversized 2 car garage has additional storage closet. The brick-accented streets, antique street lights and the return of yesterday's Ulmer Park provide a relaxing family lifestyle. New state of the art Library, schools, dinning and shopping all within walking distance, the Gulf Beaches are short drive away Location, Location, Location!!!!!