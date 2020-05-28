All apartments in Largo
251 1ST AVENUE SW
251 1ST AVENUE SW

251 1st Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

251 1st Avenue Southwest, Largo, FL 33770
Old Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Historic West Bay Village is tucked away in the heart of downtown Largo, white picket fences, its own Town Centre with food and shops. This luxury townhome features 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, big kitchen pantry, new refrigerator, newer carpet, fresh interior paint, inside laundry room with utility sink; master bath has garden tub and double vanity. The oversized 2 car garage has additional storage closet. The brick-accented streets, antique street lights and the return of yesterday's Ulmer Park provide a relaxing family lifestyle. New state of the art Library, schools, dinning and shopping all within walking distance, the Gulf Beaches are short drive away Location, Location, Location!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 1ST AVENUE SW have any available units?
251 1ST AVENUE SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 251 1ST AVENUE SW have?
Some of 251 1ST AVENUE SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 1ST AVENUE SW currently offering any rent specials?
251 1ST AVENUE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 1ST AVENUE SW pet-friendly?
No, 251 1ST AVENUE SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 251 1ST AVENUE SW offer parking?
Yes, 251 1ST AVENUE SW offers parking.
Does 251 1ST AVENUE SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 251 1ST AVENUE SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 1ST AVENUE SW have a pool?
No, 251 1ST AVENUE SW does not have a pool.
Does 251 1ST AVENUE SW have accessible units?
No, 251 1ST AVENUE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 251 1ST AVENUE SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 251 1ST AVENUE SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 251 1ST AVENUE SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 251 1ST AVENUE SW does not have units with air conditioning.

