2250 17TH AVENUE SW

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ice maker

Unit Amenities air conditioning ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available now 2 bedrooms, 1 bath unit on a quiet street minutes from Indian Rocks beaches. It is a walking distance from Taylor Lake Park famous for its Frisbee golf, picnics, biking, fishing, jogging, as well as the Pinellas trail. Very close to Largo Medical Center, Pinecrest Golf Club, St. Patrick's Catholic School, Ridgecrest Elementary School, Largo Middle School and quick access to shopping and dining.

Main Features:

lawn service is included

Central heat & air

Washer and Dryer hookups

Tile flooring throughout.

Updated kitchen and appliances

Large fridge with ice maker

Screened patio area

Large fenced in shaded back yard

Tangerine citrus tree

Small pets are ok with additional $300 non-refundable deposit. Limit is 2 pets.

Application fee of $50 per adult

Security deposit equal to one month rent

No Section 8