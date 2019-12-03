All apartments in Largo
2250 17TH AVENUE SW
2250 17TH AVENUE SW

2250 17th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2250 17th Avenue Southwest, Largo, FL 33774

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now 2 bedrooms, 1 bath unit on a quiet street minutes from Indian Rocks beaches. It is a walking distance from Taylor Lake Park famous for its Frisbee golf, picnics, biking, fishing, jogging, as well as the Pinellas trail. Very close to Largo Medical Center, Pinecrest Golf Club, St. Patrick's Catholic School, Ridgecrest Elementary School, Largo Middle School and quick access to shopping and dining.
Main Features:
lawn service is included
Central heat & air
Washer and Dryer hookups
Tile flooring throughout.
Updated kitchen and appliances
Large fridge with ice maker
Screened patio area
Large fenced in shaded back yard
Tangerine citrus tree
Small pets are ok with additional $300 non-refundable deposit. Limit is 2 pets.
Application fee of $50 per adult
Security deposit equal to one month rent
No Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 395
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 17TH AVENUE SW have any available units?
2250 17TH AVENUE SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 2250 17TH AVENUE SW have?
Some of 2250 17TH AVENUE SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 17TH AVENUE SW currently offering any rent specials?
2250 17TH AVENUE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 17TH AVENUE SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2250 17TH AVENUE SW is pet friendly.
Does 2250 17TH AVENUE SW offer parking?
No, 2250 17TH AVENUE SW does not offer parking.
Does 2250 17TH AVENUE SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2250 17TH AVENUE SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 17TH AVENUE SW have a pool?
No, 2250 17TH AVENUE SW does not have a pool.
Does 2250 17TH AVENUE SW have accessible units?
No, 2250 17TH AVENUE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 17TH AVENUE SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2250 17TH AVENUE SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2250 17TH AVENUE SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2250 17TH AVENUE SW has units with air conditioning.

