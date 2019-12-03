2250 17TH AVENUE SW

Amenities
Available now 2 bedrooms, 1 bath unit on a quiet street minutes from Indian Rocks beaches. It is a walking distance from Taylor Lake Park famous for its Frisbee golf, picnics, biking, fishing, jogging, as well as the Pinellas trail. Very close to Largo Medical Center, Pinecrest Golf Club, St. Patrick's Catholic School, Ridgecrest Elementary School, Largo Middle School and quick access to shopping and dining.
Main Features:
lawn service is included
Central heat & air
Washer and Dryer hookups
Tile flooring throughout.
Updated kitchen and appliances
Large fridge with ice maker
Screened patio area
Large fenced in shaded back yard
Tangerine citrus tree
Small pets are ok with additional $300 non-refundable deposit. Limit is 2 pets.
Application fee of $50 per adult
Security deposit equal to one month rent
No Section 8