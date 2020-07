Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pet friendly 1 bedroom, 1 bath loft with all the appliances and what a location. New flooring, paint and A/C, tenant pays for electric and cable only. Complex is on a short street with cul de sac, no through traffic. Park directly in front of the villa or walk a few yards to the bus stop. Great location and pet friendly. I Bedroom 1 bath loft available immediately.