Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Wonderful 2-bedroom condo, Open and spacious floor plan, clean and move in ready, the second bedroom upstairs/loft, is an ideal space that can additionally be used for an office, or arts and crafts space, if only 1 bedroom is needed. Plenty of parking available and an easy drive to 275 due to its north St. Petersburg location or downtown St.Petersburg, Very centrally located . The complex is situated with a park like setting in the rear of condos overlooking a serene pond.