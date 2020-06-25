All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:06 AM

200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE

200 Country Club Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

200 Country Club Drive, Largo, FL 33771
Venetia Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
sauna
Venetia Country Club ground floor condo. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with den/home office! The kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, the bathroom is updated as well. This floor plan is so perfect, he bedrooms are split, basically this is almost dual master bedrooms with bathrooms. (Second bathroom is just outside of second bedroom) Very much desired stack-able washer/dryer in the condo!!!! Huge. Enjoy the Florida weather in the comfort of your own screened-in lanai, huge open courtyard. Assigned parking directly in front of condo. Great mid-county location. Community amenities include a beautiful pool, well equipped fitness room, saunas, boardwalk, club house with fireplace and wet bar. No age restrictions and pet friendly. Eastbay Complex Right by Everest University! 10/15 Minutes to the Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have any available units?
200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have?
Some of 200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE offers parking.
Does 200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE has a pool.
Does 200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg