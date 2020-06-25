200 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool sauna

Venetia Country Club ground floor condo. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with den/home office! The kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, the bathroom is updated as well. This floor plan is so perfect, he bedrooms are split, basically this is almost dual master bedrooms with bathrooms. (Second bathroom is just outside of second bedroom) Very much desired stack-able washer/dryer in the condo!!!! Huge. Enjoy the Florida weather in the comfort of your own screened-in lanai, huge open courtyard. Assigned parking directly in front of condo. Great mid-county location. Community amenities include a beautiful pool, well equipped fitness room, saunas, boardwalk, club house with fireplace and wet bar. No age restrictions and pet friendly. Eastbay Complex Right by Everest University! 10/15 Minutes to the Beach!