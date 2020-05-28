1994 WHITNEY WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool guest parking hot tub

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath Villa located in Whitney Lakes. Corner unit Light and Bright!! Spacious Great Room with Wood Burning Fire Place. Granite Kitchen with Wood Cabinets. High Ceilings with Tile and Wood Laminate Through Out. Large Front Patio with Extra Storage. One Car Carport with Plenty of Guest Parking!! Community offers Beautiful Sparkling Swimming Pool and Spa!! Conveniently located!! Minutes from Beaches, Shopping, Schools and Airports!! Move in Ready!! Call Today for Private Showing!!