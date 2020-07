Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Executive style 3/2/2 with a beautiful paver pool and deck in the back yard. Amazing remodeled kitchen and baths. Bamboo flooring through out. Also has a nice porch sunroom. Has multiple living and entertaining areas. Move in now throw your family holiday party here. Close to US 19, Bayside bridge, and St Pete Clearwater Airprot. Make your appointment to view it today. It won't be here tomorrow.