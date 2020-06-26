1855 Del Robles Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance hot tub

VERY SPECIAL CLEARWATER POOL HOME Absolutely spectacular home in a quiet area with old Florida charm like hiking and biking trails, lakes, dog parks, and recreational areas. A split floor plan with a large master suite with a beautiful spa-like bath to one side and two bedrooms with lots of closet space to the other. The indoor laundry room is next to that. A stunning kitchen also awaits you as well with top of the line appliances, custom-styled cabinets, granite counter-tops, and breakfast bar. Emerge yourself into the exquisite outdoor space through the sliding glass doors. Lush landscaping with a paved outdoor entertainment area with a sparkling in-ground pool await. Relaxation at its best'plus a complete entertaining area for the family, neighbors, and friends. The award-winning Gulf Beaches are close by! Contact us for more information. This one is special and will be leased quickly.



