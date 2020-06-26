All apartments in Largo
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:44 PM

1855 Del Robles Terrace

1855 Del Robles Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1855 Del Robles Terrace, Largo, FL 33764

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
VERY SPECIAL CLEARWATER POOL HOME Absolutely spectacular home in a quiet area with old Florida charm like hiking and biking trails, lakes, dog parks, and recreational areas. A split floor plan with a large master suite with a beautiful spa-like bath to one side and two bedrooms with lots of closet space to the other. The indoor laundry room is next to that. A stunning kitchen also awaits you as well with top of the line appliances, custom-styled cabinets, granite counter-tops, and breakfast bar. Emerge yourself into the exquisite outdoor space through the sliding glass doors. Lush landscaping with a paved outdoor entertainment area with a sparkling in-ground pool await. Relaxation at its best'plus a complete entertaining area for the family, neighbors, and friends. The award-winning Gulf Beaches are close by! Contact us for more information. This one is special and will be leased quickly.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1855 Del Robles Terrace have any available units?
1855 Del Robles Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 1855 Del Robles Terrace have?
Some of 1855 Del Robles Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1855 Del Robles Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1855 Del Robles Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1855 Del Robles Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1855 Del Robles Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1855 Del Robles Terrace offer parking?
No, 1855 Del Robles Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1855 Del Robles Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1855 Del Robles Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1855 Del Robles Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1855 Del Robles Terrace has a pool.
Does 1855 Del Robles Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1855 Del Robles Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1855 Del Robles Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1855 Del Robles Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1855 Del Robles Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1855 Del Robles Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
