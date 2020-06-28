1784 SUFFOLK DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great House! Great Location! Newer cabinets galore in Kitchen, tile floors, new floors in both bedrooms, garage door opener and side entry. Garage has bath perfect for an after beach day shower to keep the sand out of the house. This 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 1 car garage home has a private fenced back yard with no backyard neighbors. Location is close to restaurants, shopping and Eagle's Lake Park Only 6 miles to the sparkling sands and Gulf of Mexico. Move in costs are first, security, application fee. Background and credit check are required. All measurements are approximate. Owner will consider ONE SMALL PET.