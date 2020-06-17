1470 WATER VIEW DRIVE W

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan microwave internet access

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

The topper for your great Florida vacation. This is an updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo overlooking one of our beautiful ponds and within 10 to 15 minutes of some of the best beaches in the world. You are minutes to several golf courses, top notch shopping and restaurants. You are also within a half hour to fabulous downtown St Petersburg and famous Clearwater Beach. Condo is ideally located and all you should need is yourself and your toothbrush. Water/Sewer/Trash/Basic Cable/Wifi are included with your stay.