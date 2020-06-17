All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 1470 WATER VIEW DRIVE W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
1470 WATER VIEW DRIVE W
Last updated June 20 2019 at 6:15 AM

1470 WATER VIEW DRIVE W

1470 Water View Drive West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1470 Water View Drive West, Largo, FL 33771
East Bay Golf Villas

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
The topper for your great Florida vacation. This is an updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo overlooking one of our beautiful ponds and within 10 to 15 minutes of some of the best beaches in the world. You are minutes to several golf courses, top notch shopping and restaurants. You are also within a half hour to fabulous downtown St Petersburg and famous Clearwater Beach. Condo is ideally located and all you should need is yourself and your toothbrush. Water/Sewer/Trash/Basic Cable/Wifi are included with your stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1470 WATER VIEW DRIVE W have any available units?
1470 WATER VIEW DRIVE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 1470 WATER VIEW DRIVE W have?
Some of 1470 WATER VIEW DRIVE W's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1470 WATER VIEW DRIVE W currently offering any rent specials?
1470 WATER VIEW DRIVE W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1470 WATER VIEW DRIVE W pet-friendly?
No, 1470 WATER VIEW DRIVE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 1470 WATER VIEW DRIVE W offer parking?
Yes, 1470 WATER VIEW DRIVE W does offer parking.
Does 1470 WATER VIEW DRIVE W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1470 WATER VIEW DRIVE W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1470 WATER VIEW DRIVE W have a pool?
No, 1470 WATER VIEW DRIVE W does not have a pool.
Does 1470 WATER VIEW DRIVE W have accessible units?
No, 1470 WATER VIEW DRIVE W does not have accessible units.
Does 1470 WATER VIEW DRIVE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1470 WATER VIEW DRIVE W has units with dishwashers.
Does 1470 WATER VIEW DRIVE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1470 WATER VIEW DRIVE W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg