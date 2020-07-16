All apartments in Largo
14195 SIESTA ROAD

14195 Siesta Road
Location

14195 Siesta Road, Largo, FL 33774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Looking for a family Estate for Lease or Lease - purchase on 3/4 acres just west of Indian-Rocks-Road an unincorporated Largo treasure?
2 Master suites downstairs on the north of the home. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, 2 with access to the Patio sundeck above the pool area, 2 bathrooms with a full Washer Dryer. Also a half bathroom outside for the garden workers.
This large sunny pool home includes a separate, 1,200 square ft, 3 door garage that can fit a lot of cars. It may be negotiable the use of the use of the 2nds level 1200 Sq Ft open mezzanine floor above the Garage.
Gorgeous updated Kitchen and appliances, cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops. Bamboo wood flooring throughout living area areas.
The master bdrm suite is located on the main level also a 2nd bedroom suite or Office suite or adjoining study.
Warm and inviting family room with fireplace. Bright and sunny Florida room overlooking the pool.
Definitely a unique property 3/4 of an acre home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14195 SIESTA ROAD have any available units?
14195 SIESTA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 14195 SIESTA ROAD have?
Some of 14195 SIESTA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14195 SIESTA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14195 SIESTA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14195 SIESTA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 14195 SIESTA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 14195 SIESTA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 14195 SIESTA ROAD offers parking.
Does 14195 SIESTA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14195 SIESTA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14195 SIESTA ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 14195 SIESTA ROAD has a pool.
Does 14195 SIESTA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 14195 SIESTA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 14195 SIESTA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14195 SIESTA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14195 SIESTA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14195 SIESTA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
