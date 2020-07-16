14195 SIESTA ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Looking for a family Estate for Lease or Lease - purchase on 3/4 acres just west of Indian-Rocks-Road an unincorporated Largo treasure?

2 Master suites downstairs on the north of the home. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, 2 with access to the Patio sundeck above the pool area, 2 bathrooms with a full Washer Dryer. Also a half bathroom outside for the garden workers.

This large sunny pool home includes a separate, 1,200 square ft, 3 door garage that can fit a lot of cars. It may be negotiable the use of the use of the 2nds level 1200 Sq Ft open mezzanine floor above the Garage.

Gorgeous updated Kitchen and appliances, cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops. Bamboo wood flooring throughout living area areas.

The master bdrm suite is located on the main level also a 2nd bedroom suite or Office suite or adjoining study.

Warm and inviting family room with fireplace. Bright and sunny Florida room overlooking the pool.

Definitely a unique property 3/4 of an acre home.