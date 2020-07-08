1396 KENNYWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

This stunning ranch style home sits on a lot that is over 11,000 sq ft and fully fenced back yard with a 2 car garage. There is ceramic tile throughout the home and the Kitchen was updated in 2020 with Quartz Countertops, soft close Wood Cabinets and Recessed Lighting with Dimmer switches galore. The Kitchen is galley style with lots of cabinets and runs the length of the Living Room and Dining Room. Off the Dining Room there is a Bonus Room that could be used as a Den, Office or Play Room. There are sliding doors off the Living Room and Bonus Room that lead to the Patio and Pool that is covered by a Birdcage. The Bedrooms are split with the Master Bedroom on the West side of the home and the other 2 Bedrooms on the East side of the home with the Guest Bathroom in the hall between all the Bedrooms. The Master Bedroom has a private bathroom with a shower. The Guest Bathroom also has a shower and has been updated. Once you exit the home to the pool area you will find an oasis with large Patio inside the Birdcage plus the Pool and plenty of room around the Pool for seating. The Backyard has a Shed, Fire Pit and Open Air Patio for grilling or sitting outside the birdcage. The lawn maintenance is included in the rent. Don't wait, this tropical oasis is available for showings and will be ready for a new resident to move in early to mid June 2020.