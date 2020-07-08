All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 1396 KENNYWOOD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
1396 KENNYWOOD DRIVE
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:40 AM

1396 KENNYWOOD DRIVE

1396 Kennywood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1396 Kennywood Drive, Largo, FL 33770

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This stunning ranch style home sits on a lot that is over 11,000 sq ft and fully fenced back yard with a 2 car garage. There is ceramic tile throughout the home and the Kitchen was updated in 2020 with Quartz Countertops, soft close Wood Cabinets and Recessed Lighting with Dimmer switches galore. The Kitchen is galley style with lots of cabinets and runs the length of the Living Room and Dining Room. Off the Dining Room there is a Bonus Room that could be used as a Den, Office or Play Room. There are sliding doors off the Living Room and Bonus Room that lead to the Patio and Pool that is covered by a Birdcage. The Bedrooms are split with the Master Bedroom on the West side of the home and the other 2 Bedrooms on the East side of the home with the Guest Bathroom in the hall between all the Bedrooms. The Master Bedroom has a private bathroom with a shower. The Guest Bathroom also has a shower and has been updated. Once you exit the home to the pool area you will find an oasis with large Patio inside the Birdcage plus the Pool and plenty of room around the Pool for seating. The Backyard has a Shed, Fire Pit and Open Air Patio for grilling or sitting outside the birdcage. The lawn maintenance is included in the rent. Don't wait, this tropical oasis is available for showings and will be ready for a new resident to move in early to mid June 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1396 KENNYWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
1396 KENNYWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 1396 KENNYWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 1396 KENNYWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1396 KENNYWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1396 KENNYWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1396 KENNYWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1396 KENNYWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 1396 KENNYWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1396 KENNYWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1396 KENNYWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1396 KENNYWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1396 KENNYWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1396 KENNYWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1396 KENNYWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1396 KENNYWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1396 KENNYWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1396 KENNYWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1396 KENNYWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1396 KENNYWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33770
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg