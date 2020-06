Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 2nd floor Condo in private community close to shopping and next to the Pinellas Trail. Completely updated with Life proof vinyl laminate flooring throughout entire condo. Large open living room and dining room area. Fully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, sea glass tile back splash and solid surface counter tops with extended bar area with stools for dining. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet with IKEA built-in storage and full bath with tiled walk in shower. Nice sized second bedroom with large storage closet. 2nd Full hall bath. Storage room with washer and dryer. No smoking and no pets allowed. Close to beaches. Application, background check and credit check required. Application fee is $30 per applicant.