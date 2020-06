Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Less than 2 miles from the beach. Come home and kick your shoes off and relax on the screened balcony or at the newly remodeled pool. Property is 2 bedroom 2 bath condo w vaulted ceilings and fireplace and washer /dryer connections. 2nd bedroom features 2 closets for extra storage space. This property is located on the 2nd floor. No elevators. 1 assigned parking space. Plenty of extra parking. Community offers a pool, bathrooms and a coined laundry room. Across the street is the recreation center where you can become a member for a small cost. No pets!