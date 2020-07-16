All apartments in Largo
Location

12619 137th Lane, Largo, FL 33774

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Appointed Single Family Home featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 1 Car Garage, 1680 s/f with an Open Floor Plan, New A/C, Newer Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Cherry Cabinets, Newer Baths, Porcelain Tile in main living areas, Carpet in Bedrooms, Spacious Enclosed Florida Room, Covered Porch, Fenced Back Yard with no rear neighbors and just Minutes to the Warm Gulf Waters and Beaches. Located in the Anona Elementary, Seminole Middle and Largo High School Districts. One small dog considered with Approval. Available Immediately. First and Last Months Rent, Security Deposit and Renter's Insurance is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12619 137TH LANE have any available units?
12619 137TH LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 12619 137TH LANE have?
Some of 12619 137TH LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12619 137TH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12619 137TH LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12619 137TH LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12619 137TH LANE is pet friendly.
Does 12619 137TH LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12619 137TH LANE offers parking.
Does 12619 137TH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12619 137TH LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12619 137TH LANE have a pool?
No, 12619 137TH LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12619 137TH LANE have accessible units?
No, 12619 137TH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12619 137TH LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12619 137TH LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12619 137TH LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12619 137TH LANE has units with air conditioning.
