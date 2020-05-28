1256 7th Avenue Northeast

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome Home to your ALL Brand New Interior+Roof in this Cozy Neighborhood Cute A Button Home next to Highland Lake Park..enjoy nature, walking trails and the lake just steps from your new home! Home features Great location off of Highland & East Bay...walk to Highland Recreation Complex! This home welcomes you with an open slate stone front porch, enter the door to an open floor plan~living room dining room combo all new engineered hardwood, crown molding, ceiling fan, farm style door to bonus room-could be office, 3rd bedroom area, dining room or workout room~Fabulous all new Gourmet Kitchen...granite countertops, custom mosiac tile glass back splash and all new SS appliances~Access to garage (neat and clean w/laundry hook ups) Master bedroom & 2nd bedroom all new carpet, ceiling fans~Home freshly painted through out and features Plantation Shutters on all windows~ Plenty of quality craftsmanship work throughout the home~Nice bathroom offers the taste and style for today's popular choices~NEW ROOF, NEW WINDOWS, NEW A/C, ALL NEW KITCHEN, ALL NEW BATHROOM, NEW H20 HTR, NEW WOOD FLOORING, NEW CARPET, NEW JUST ABOUT EVERYTHING...for today's modern choices, features, color scheme, style and decor'...HURRY THIS CUTE HOME WILL NOT LAST.. OH yes, nice yard with concrete patio fully fenced for privacy and your very own palm tree!!



