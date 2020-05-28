All apartments in Largo
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
1256 7th Avenue Northeast
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

1256 7th Avenue Northeast

1256 7th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1256 7th Avenue Northeast, Largo, FL 33770

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home to your ALL Brand New Interior+Roof in this Cozy Neighborhood Cute A Button Home next to Highland Lake Park..enjoy nature, walking trails and the lake just steps from your new home! Home features Great location off of Highland & East Bay...walk to Highland Recreation Complex! This home welcomes you with an open slate stone front porch, enter the door to an open floor plan~living room dining room combo all new engineered hardwood, crown molding, ceiling fan, farm style door to bonus room-could be office, 3rd bedroom area, dining room or workout room~Fabulous all new Gourmet Kitchen...granite countertops, custom mosiac tile glass back splash and all new SS appliances~Access to garage (neat and clean w/laundry hook ups) Master bedroom & 2nd bedroom all new carpet, ceiling fans~Home freshly painted through out and features Plantation Shutters on all windows~ Plenty of quality craftsmanship work throughout the home~Nice bathroom offers the taste and style for today's popular choices~NEW ROOF, NEW WINDOWS, NEW A/C, ALL NEW KITCHEN, ALL NEW BATHROOM, NEW H20 HTR, NEW WOOD FLOORING, NEW CARPET, NEW JUST ABOUT EVERYTHING...for today's modern choices, features, color scheme, style and decor'...HURRY THIS CUTE HOME WILL NOT LAST.. OH yes, nice yard with concrete patio fully fenced for privacy and your very own palm tree!!

Listing Courtesy Of CENTURY 21 COAST TO COAST

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1256 7th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
1256 7th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 1256 7th Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 1256 7th Avenue Northeast's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1256 7th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1256 7th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1256 7th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1256 7th Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1256 7th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 1256 7th Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 1256 7th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1256 7th Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1256 7th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 1256 7th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1256 7th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1256 7th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1256 7th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1256 7th Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1256 7th Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1256 7th Avenue Northeast has units with air conditioning.
