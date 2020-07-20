All apartments in Largo
11945 143RD STREET
Last updated May 19 2019 at 10:13 PM

11945 143RD STREET

11945 143rd St N · No Longer Available
Location

11945 143rd St N, Largo, FL 33774

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Elegant and Charming!!! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath End Unit Condo in Highly Sought-After Lakeview of Largo South offers 1,190 s/f of Style!!!! Completely and Beautifully Renovated with Wood Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Back Splash, Wood Laminate and Tile Flooring throughout, Updated Bathrooms, a Formal Dining Room, Spacious Living Room, Relaxing Florida Room, Plantation Shutters, Crown Molding, and a Laundry Closet. Enjoy the Pond and Fountain or Listen to the Creek right outside your back door. The Master Suite has Sliding Doors to the Lanai and a Walk-in Closet with Organizers. This Condo comes with a Covered Parking Spot. Lakeview of Largo South offers a Heated Swimming Pool/Spa, Clubhouse, Picturesque Grounds, Plenty of Guest Parking and is Conveniently Located Near the Beach, Shops, Restaurants, Banks and Just off a major thoroughfare to Tampa and the Airport. Take Daily Walks to Indian Rocks Beach and Enjoy the Warm Sands of the Gulf of Mexico. Florida Living at its Best!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11945 143RD STREET have any available units?
11945 143RD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 11945 143RD STREET have?
Some of 11945 143RD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11945 143RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
11945 143RD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11945 143RD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 11945 143RD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 11945 143RD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 11945 143RD STREET offers parking.
Does 11945 143RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11945 143RD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11945 143RD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 11945 143RD STREET has a pool.
Does 11945 143RD STREET have accessible units?
No, 11945 143RD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 11945 143RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11945 143RD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 11945 143RD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 11945 143RD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
