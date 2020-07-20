11945 143RD STREET

Amenities
Elegant and Charming!!! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath End Unit Condo in Highly Sought-After Lakeview of Largo South offers 1,190 s/f of Style!!!! Completely and Beautifully Renovated with Wood Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Back Splash, Wood Laminate and Tile Flooring throughout, Updated Bathrooms, a Formal Dining Room, Spacious Living Room, Relaxing Florida Room, Plantation Shutters, Crown Molding, and a Laundry Closet. Enjoy the Pond and Fountain or Listen to the Creek right outside your back door. The Master Suite has Sliding Doors to the Lanai and a Walk-in Closet with Organizers. This Condo comes with a Covered Parking Spot. Lakeview of Largo South offers a Heated Swimming Pool/Spa, Clubhouse, Picturesque Grounds, Plenty of Guest Parking and is Conveniently Located Near the Beach, Shops, Restaurants, Banks and Just off a major thoroughfare to Tampa and the Airport. Take Daily Walks to Indian Rocks Beach and Enjoy the Warm Sands of the Gulf of Mexico. Florida Living at its Best!!!