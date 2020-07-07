All apartments in Largo
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:07 AM

1016 Lake Palms Dr.

1016 Lake Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1016 Lake Palm Drive, Largo, FL 33771

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious and affordable apartment. Around 950 sq feet. Very large private backyard. Two parking spaces. $200 moving in fee is waived if contract is signed by 5/01/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Lake Palms Dr. have any available units?
1016 Lake Palms Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 1016 Lake Palms Dr. have?
Some of 1016 Lake Palms Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Lake Palms Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Lake Palms Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Lake Palms Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 Lake Palms Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1016 Lake Palms Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1016 Lake Palms Dr. offers parking.
Does 1016 Lake Palms Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1016 Lake Palms Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Lake Palms Dr. have a pool?
No, 1016 Lake Palms Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Lake Palms Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1016 Lake Palms Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Lake Palms Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 Lake Palms Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 Lake Palms Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1016 Lake Palms Dr. has units with air conditioning.

