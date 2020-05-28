0000 PRESERVE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit

Welcome to this move-in-ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the wonderful community of Southern Pines in St. Cloud. This home features a split floor plan and a open living room space with tile flooring throughout. The windowed kitchen features a eat-in kitchen. The spacious master bedroom has a garden tub great for soaking after a long day, a separate shower, and a walk-in closet. Sliding glass doors from the family room open up to the screened lanai and fenced backyard with a fire pit great for roasting marshmallows and don't forget the pretty pond view. The property is located minutes from shopping, entertainment and easy access to FL Turnpike, and US-192. Don't miss out on this awesome rental opportunity.