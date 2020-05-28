All apartments in Largo
Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:31 AM

0000 PRESERVE BOULEVARD

0000 Reserve Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

0000 Reserve Boulevard, Largo, FL 33764

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
Welcome to this move-in-ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the wonderful community of Southern Pines in St. Cloud. This home features a split floor plan and a open living room space with tile flooring throughout. The windowed kitchen features a eat-in kitchen. The spacious master bedroom has a garden tub great for soaking after a long day, a separate shower, and a walk-in closet. Sliding glass doors from the family room open up to the screened lanai and fenced backyard with a fire pit great for roasting marshmallows and don't forget the pretty pond view. The property is located minutes from shopping, entertainment and easy access to FL Turnpike, and US-192. Don't miss out on this awesome rental opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 0000 PRESERVE BOULEVARD have any available units?
0000 PRESERVE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 0000 PRESERVE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 0000 PRESERVE BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 0000 PRESERVE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
0000 PRESERVE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 0000 PRESERVE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 0000 PRESERVE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 0000 PRESERVE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 0000 PRESERVE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 0000 PRESERVE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 0000 PRESERVE BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 0000 PRESERVE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 0000 PRESERVE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 0000 PRESERVE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 0000 PRESERVE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 0000 PRESERVE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 0000 PRESERVE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 0000 PRESERVE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 0000 PRESERVE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

