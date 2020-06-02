319 W Ocean Avenue

Amenities

Available at once for 4 months. Beautiful modern recently renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom furnished/ turnkey home located in the historic town of Lantana, walking distance to beach, boat ramps, fishing places, multiple parks, restaurants, coffee shops... Master bedroom has double bed and bathroom with a shower. Second bedroom with 2 single beds and a bathtub/shower combo. Fully equipped modern kitchen and access to laundry room from the rear of the building. High Speed Internet with WiFi, Xfinity cable TV, multi language program TV's, Keypad lock door. 24/7 exterior security surveillance. On the front left side of the building is a little gated storage area so you can put there all your bikes or swimming , fishing equipment. You can park a pickup truck, small boat.