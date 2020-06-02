All apartments in Lantana
Find more places like 319 W Ocean Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lantana, FL
/
319 W Ocean Avenue
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:45 PM

319 W Ocean Avenue

319 West Ocean Avenue · (561) 523-0360
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lantana
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

319 West Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL 33462
Ocean Walk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Available at once for 4 months. Beautiful modern recently renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom furnished/ turnkey home located in the historic town of Lantana, walking distance to beach, boat ramps, fishing places, multiple parks, restaurants, coffee shops... Master bedroom has double bed and bathroom with a shower. Second bedroom with 2 single beds and a bathtub/shower combo. Fully equipped modern kitchen and access to laundry room from the rear of the building. High Speed Internet with WiFi, Xfinity cable TV, multi language program TV's, Keypad lock door. 24/7 exterior security surveillance. On the front left side of the building is a little gated storage area so you can put there all your bikes or swimming , fishing equipment. You can park a pickup truck, small boat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 W Ocean Avenue have any available units?
319 W Ocean Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 319 W Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 319 W Ocean Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 W Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
319 W Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 W Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 319 W Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 319 W Ocean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 319 W Ocean Avenue does offer parking.
Does 319 W Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 W Ocean Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 W Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 319 W Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 319 W Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 319 W Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 319 W Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 W Ocean Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 319 W Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 W Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 319 W Ocean Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy
Lantana, FL 33462
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way
Lantana, FL 33462
The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd
Lantana, FL 33462

Similar Pages

Lantana 1 BedroomsLantana 2 Bedrooms
Lantana Apartments with GymLantana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Lantana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLStuart, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Bay Village, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FL
Lake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLBal Harbour, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Central Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity