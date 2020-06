1202 S Lake Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities accessible elevator parking pool bbq/grill

SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR APT IN SECURE QUIET BOUTIQUE BLDG WITH SPECTACULAR VIEW OF ICW. COMFORTABLE FURNISHED W/ONE BEDROOM KING BED, SEPARATE DEN WITH SOFA BD AND DESK, LR, DR, FULL KITCHEN, W/D IN UNIT. GREAT LOCATION: ONE MILE TO BEACH AND CLOSE TO SHOPPING. BEAUTIFUL POOL AND FISHING DOCK, COMMON AREA WITH BBQ. DESIGNATED PARKING SPOT.

IMPORTANT: NO PETS ALLOWED, NO SMOKING WITHIN THE UNIT, WHEELCHAIR ACCESS/ELEVATOR, LESSEE WILL NEED PROOF OF INCOME THREE TIMES THE RENT WITH LAST TWO PAY STUBS AND MUST SHOW "GOOD" CREDIT.

THIS FURNISHED RENTAL IS AVAILABLE ONLY FOR A ONE TIME RENTAL, AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY, WITH EITHER AND 8 OR 12 MONTH LEASE. EXCELLENT FOR EXTENDED VACATION OR RELOCATION.