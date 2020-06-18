All apartments in Lantana
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

1046 Julia Heights Drive

1046 Julia Hights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1046 Julia Hights Drive, Lantana, FL 33462
Lantana Pines

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful East Lantana Corner lot Home in Great neighborhood! Amazing Cathedral Ceilings, Tile floors throughout, Upgraded Appliances in kitchen, Pantry, Snack Bar, Pass through window to patio & Full size washer/dryer to be installed inside. 3 Large Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Master Walk in Shower, Master Walk in Closet, Huge 32 x 12 Covered/ Screened Tile Patio! Large 2 car garage, Large Private Yard with fruit trees ** No Association rules to deal with and lots of space ** East location brings you close to everything! I-95, shopping, downtown, restaurants & beach! Large Pets OK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

