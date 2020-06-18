1046 Julia Heights Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful East Lantana Corner lot Home in Great neighborhood! Amazing Cathedral Ceilings, Tile floors throughout, Upgraded Appliances in kitchen, Pantry, Snack Bar, Pass through window to patio & Full size washer/dryer to be installed inside. 3 Large Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Master Walk in Shower, Master Walk in Closet, Huge 32 x 12 Covered/ Screened Tile Patio! Large 2 car garage, Large Private Yard with fruit trees ** No Association rules to deal with and lots of space ** East location brings you close to everything! I-95, shopping, downtown, restaurants & beach! Large Pets OK