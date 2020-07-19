All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated March 19 2019

2366 Oak Hammock Ln

2366 Oak Hammock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2366 Oak Hammock Lane, Lakeside, FL 32065

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH BRICK 1 STORY HOME WITH POOL AND AN ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. UPDATED KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM. LAWN MAINTENANCE AND POOL SERVICE PROVIDED. PETS ALLOWED IF APPROVED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2366 Oak Hammock Ln have any available units?
2366 Oak Hammock Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 2366 Oak Hammock Ln have?
Some of 2366 Oak Hammock Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2366 Oak Hammock Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2366 Oak Hammock Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2366 Oak Hammock Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2366 Oak Hammock Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2366 Oak Hammock Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2366 Oak Hammock Ln offers parking.
Does 2366 Oak Hammock Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2366 Oak Hammock Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2366 Oak Hammock Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2366 Oak Hammock Ln has a pool.
Does 2366 Oak Hammock Ln have accessible units?
No, 2366 Oak Hammock Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2366 Oak Hammock Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2366 Oak Hammock Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2366 Oak Hammock Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2366 Oak Hammock Ln has units with air conditioning.
