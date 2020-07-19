Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 2366 Oak Hammock Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lakeside, FL
/
2366 Oak Hammock Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2366 Oak Hammock Ln
2366 Oak Hammock Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2366 Oak Hammock Lane, Lakeside, FL 32065
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH BRICK 1 STORY HOME WITH POOL AND AN ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. UPDATED KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM. LAWN MAINTENANCE AND POOL SERVICE PROVIDED. PETS ALLOWED IF APPROVED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2366 Oak Hammock Ln have any available units?
2366 Oak Hammock Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeside, FL
.
What amenities does 2366 Oak Hammock Ln have?
Some of 2366 Oak Hammock Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2366 Oak Hammock Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2366 Oak Hammock Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2366 Oak Hammock Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2366 Oak Hammock Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2366 Oak Hammock Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2366 Oak Hammock Ln offers parking.
Does 2366 Oak Hammock Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2366 Oak Hammock Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2366 Oak Hammock Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2366 Oak Hammock Ln has a pool.
Does 2366 Oak Hammock Ln have accessible units?
No, 2366 Oak Hammock Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2366 Oak Hammock Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2366 Oak Hammock Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2366 Oak Hammock Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2366 Oak Hammock Ln has units with air conditioning.
