Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Charming bungalow style 2BR, 1BA apartment with screened front porch and natural wood floors. Includes off street parking, interior laundry room with washer and dryer, plenty of closets, picture molding, and a large bathroom with a tub. Conveniently located within minutes of Bartow Rd, S. Florida Ave., downtown Lakeland, shoppes and restaurants. Rent is

$900month, security deposit is $950, and the application fee is only $50/adult. Call today to schedule a showing before it's gone.