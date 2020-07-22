Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

"New Price" 5466 Quarry Rock (Cobblestone Landing), North Lakeland Off Socrum Loop and Walt Loop Road (Behind Publix at Plantation Center) Easy Access to I-4 (Tampa/Orlando) , Beautiful 2 BR/2.5 BA with separate den/flex room, two story condo, " Brand New" wood flooring downstairs, "Brand New" Carpet Upstairs. 1,625 SF, gated community, community pool, fully equipped kitchen w/built-in micro-wave. Refrigerator w/ice maker and dishwasher. Formal dining room with pass thru from kitchen, screened enclosed rear porch w/storage closet, window treatments. Washer/Dryer included on second floor.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.