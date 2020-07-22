All apartments in Lakeland
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
5466 Quarry Rock
Last updated January 6 2020 at 7:57 AM

5466 Quarry Rock

5466 Quarry Rock Road · No Longer Available
Location

5466 Quarry Rock Road, Lakeland, FL 33809
Cobblestone Landing Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
"New Price" 5466 Quarry Rock (Cobblestone Landing), North Lakeland Off Socrum Loop and Walt Loop Road (Behind Publix at Plantation Center) Easy Access to I-4 (Tampa/Orlando) , Beautiful 2 BR/2.5 BA with separate den/flex room, two story condo, " Brand New" wood flooring downstairs, "Brand New" Carpet Upstairs. 1,625 SF, gated community, community pool, fully equipped kitchen w/built-in micro-wave. Refrigerator w/ice maker and dishwasher. Formal dining room with pass thru from kitchen, screened enclosed rear porch w/storage closet, window treatments. Washer/Dryer included on second floor.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5466 Quarry Rock have any available units?
5466 Quarry Rock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5466 Quarry Rock have?
Some of 5466 Quarry Rock's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5466 Quarry Rock currently offering any rent specials?
5466 Quarry Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5466 Quarry Rock pet-friendly?
No, 5466 Quarry Rock is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 5466 Quarry Rock offer parking?
No, 5466 Quarry Rock does not offer parking.
Does 5466 Quarry Rock have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5466 Quarry Rock offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5466 Quarry Rock have a pool?
Yes, 5466 Quarry Rock has a pool.
Does 5466 Quarry Rock have accessible units?
No, 5466 Quarry Rock does not have accessible units.
Does 5466 Quarry Rock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5466 Quarry Rock has units with dishwashers.
