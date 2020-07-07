Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance

5360 River Rock Road Available 05/15/20 COMING SOON! 3/2 in Cobblestone Landing - Coming soon! (Showings will begin 5/5 after property is vacant)



3 bedroom 2 bathroom town home in Cobblestone Landing. Hardwood and tile in living space and carpet in bedrooms. All leases subject to the HOA approval. A $75 HOA application fee required for household and $200 HOA Security deposit.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Pets Allowed



