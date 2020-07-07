All apartments in Lakeland
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
5360 River Rock Road
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

5360 River Rock Road

5360 River Rock Road · No Longer Available
Location

5360 River Rock Road, Lakeland, FL 33809
Cobblestone Landing Townhomes

Amenities

24hr maintenance
pool
air conditioning
carpet
5360 River Rock Road Available 05/15/20 COMING SOON! 3/2 in Cobblestone Landing - Coming soon! (Showings will begin 5/5 after property is vacant)

3 bedroom 2 bathroom town home in Cobblestone Landing. Hardwood and tile in living space and carpet in bedrooms. All leases subject to the HOA approval. A $75 HOA application fee required for household and $200 HOA Security deposit.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5719958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5360 River Rock Road have any available units?
5360 River Rock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5360 River Rock Road have?
Some of 5360 River Rock Road's amenities include 24hr maintenance, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5360 River Rock Road currently offering any rent specials?
5360 River Rock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5360 River Rock Road pet-friendly?
No, 5360 River Rock Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 5360 River Rock Road offer parking?
No, 5360 River Rock Road does not offer parking.
Does 5360 River Rock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5360 River Rock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5360 River Rock Road have a pool?
Yes, 5360 River Rock Road has a pool.
Does 5360 River Rock Road have accessible units?
No, 5360 River Rock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5360 River Rock Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5360 River Rock Road does not have units with dishwashers.

