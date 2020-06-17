4254 Whistlewood Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Beautiful house for rent in guard gated community - Property Id: 147014



You'll love this charming home in the sought-after Carillon Lakes Community. The rent includes Spectrum 100 mbps internet and a tv package with 2 receivers and plenty of tv channels for your entertainment. Lawn maintenance included.



This 3-bedroom 2 Bath home has been completely renovated. New flooring, new paint, new stainless-steel appliances, new sink in kitchen and bathroom, new light fixtures, fans and vents. New toilets. Almost everything is new!!! Also includes a central water purifier.



Large open floor plan. Sliding glass doors overlook the nature preserve. Porch in the front to sit and relax. 2-car garage storage.



The location is convenient to the Polk Parkway, Publix Corp Headquarters, Lakeside Village and a short drive to the interstate. 24 hour guard community , waterfront , tennis courts, community swimming pool & hot tub, walking and biking trails, fitness center, basketball courts, playground, lakes, fishing & much more! Lawn maintenance is included in the rent.

