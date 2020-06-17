All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 4254 Whistlewood Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
4254 Whistlewood Cir
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:35 AM

4254 Whistlewood Cir

4254 Whistlewood Circle · (607) 591-1742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4254 Whistlewood Circle, Lakeland, FL 33811
Carillon Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1695 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1412 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful house for rent in guard gated community - Property Id: 147014

You'll love this charming home in the sought-after Carillon Lakes Community. The rent includes Spectrum 100 mbps internet and a tv package with 2 receivers and plenty of tv channels for your entertainment. Lawn maintenance included.

This 3-bedroom 2 Bath home has been completely renovated. New flooring, new paint, new stainless-steel appliances, new sink in kitchen and bathroom, new light fixtures, fans and vents. New toilets. Almost everything is new!!! Also includes a central water purifier.

Large open floor plan. Sliding glass doors overlook the nature preserve. Porch in the front to sit and relax. 2-car garage storage.

The location is convenient to the Polk Parkway, Publix Corp Headquarters, Lakeside Village and a short drive to the interstate. 24 hour guard community , waterfront , tennis courts, community swimming pool & hot tub, walking and biking trails, fitness center, basketball courts, playground, lakes, fishing & much more! Lawn maintenance is included in the rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/147014
Property Id 147014

(RLNE5631865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4254 Whistlewood Cir have any available units?
4254 Whistlewood Cir has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4254 Whistlewood Cir have?
Some of 4254 Whistlewood Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4254 Whistlewood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4254 Whistlewood Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4254 Whistlewood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 4254 Whistlewood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 4254 Whistlewood Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4254 Whistlewood Cir does offer parking.
Does 4254 Whistlewood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4254 Whistlewood Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4254 Whistlewood Cir have a pool?
Yes, 4254 Whistlewood Cir has a pool.
Does 4254 Whistlewood Cir have accessible units?
No, 4254 Whistlewood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4254 Whistlewood Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4254 Whistlewood Cir has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4254 Whistlewood Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd
Lakeland, FL 33813
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity