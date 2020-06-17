4254 Whistlewood Cir

Amenities
Beautiful house for rent in guard gated community - Property Id: 147014
You'll love this charming home in the sought-after Carillon Lakes Community. The rent includes Spectrum 100 mbps internet and a tv package with 2 receivers and plenty of tv channels for your entertainment. Lawn maintenance included.
This 3-bedroom 2 Bath home has been completely renovated. New flooring, new paint, new stainless-steel appliances, new sink in kitchen and bathroom, new light fixtures, fans and vents. New toilets. Almost everything is new!!! Also includes a central water purifier.
Large open floor plan. Sliding glass doors overlook the nature preserve. Porch in the front to sit and relax. 2-car garage storage.
The location is convenient to the Polk Parkway, Publix Corp Headquarters, Lakeside Village and a short drive to the interstate. 24 hour guard community , waterfront , tennis courts, community swimming pool & hot tub, walking and biking trails, fitness center, basketball courts, playground, lakes, fishing & much more! Lawn maintenance is included in the rent.
