Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Almost NEW.....MAINTENANCE FREE........3 bedrooms 2.5 baths GRANITE AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES and extra space upstairs for office/flex space. Walking distance to COMMUNITY POOL/next building over. 1 car garage and inside laundry. OPEN OUTSIDE DECK to enjoy those Florida sunsets!!!! Minutes to restaurants, shopping, medical and Located near I-4 for easy access to Orlando and Tampa.