3239 Prairie Dunes Cir. E.

2/2 in 55+ Community Available Now! - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Highlands Fairway, a beautiful golf community that is 55+ and is gated. This home boasts new flooring throughout, freshly painted, updated kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, The community features a pool, fitness center, tennis courts, Shuffleboard, golf, and so much more. Lawn care is included. The home has a small retention pond behind it adding to the scenery and privacy. No one allowed under 18. At least one person living in the home must be 55+ years old. Association approval is required.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Cats Allowed



