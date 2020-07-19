All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

3239 Prairie Dunes Cir. E.

3239 Prairie Dunes Circle East
Location

3239 Prairie Dunes Circle East, Lakeland, FL 33810
Highland Fairways

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
shuffle board
24hr maintenance
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
2/2 in 55+ Community Available Now! - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Highlands Fairway, a beautiful golf community that is 55+ and is gated. This home boasts new flooring throughout, freshly painted, updated kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, The community features a pool, fitness center, tennis courts, Shuffleboard, golf, and so much more. Lawn care is included. The home has a small retention pond behind it adding to the scenery and privacy. No one allowed under 18. At least one person living in the home must be 55+ years old. Association approval is required.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4572240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3239 Prairie Dunes Cir. E. have any available units?
3239 Prairie Dunes Cir. E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3239 Prairie Dunes Cir. E. have?
Some of 3239 Prairie Dunes Cir. E.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3239 Prairie Dunes Cir. E. currently offering any rent specials?
3239 Prairie Dunes Cir. E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3239 Prairie Dunes Cir. E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3239 Prairie Dunes Cir. E. is pet friendly.
Does 3239 Prairie Dunes Cir. E. offer parking?
No, 3239 Prairie Dunes Cir. E. does not offer parking.
Does 3239 Prairie Dunes Cir. E. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3239 Prairie Dunes Cir. E. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3239 Prairie Dunes Cir. E. have a pool?
Yes, 3239 Prairie Dunes Cir. E. has a pool.
Does 3239 Prairie Dunes Cir. E. have accessible units?
No, 3239 Prairie Dunes Cir. E. does not have accessible units.
Does 3239 Prairie Dunes Cir. E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3239 Prairie Dunes Cir. E. does not have units with dishwashers.
