3133 STONEWATER DRIVE

Amenities
CENTRALLY LOCATED in the gated community of Stonewater. This two-story villa has 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths and has new carpet upstairs and new vinyl wood look plank flooring downstairs. The master bedroom is downstairs and has large custom closet and a view of the lake. The great room is large with a two-story vaulted ceiling. The tiled sunroom has sliding doors to the screen lanai. Such a relaxing view of the water from the screen lanai. The laundry room has a utility sink and space for additional storage. Upstairs are the additional bedrooms and bath. There is also a large storage closet upstairs. Bedroom 2 has a double pocket door entry and sitting area. Bedroom 3 has a large walk in closet. This villa offer community pool/spa/clubroom, tennis, basic cable and water, totally maintenance fee. Within minutes of medical, shopping, restaurants and POLK PARKWAY for east access to Tampa or Orlando.