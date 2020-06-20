All apartments in Lakeland
3133 STONEWATER DRIVE
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:45 AM

3133 STONEWATER DRIVE

3133 Stonewater Drive · (863) 804-2969
Location

3133 Stonewater Drive, Lakeland, FL 33803
Oakbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3133 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1918 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
CENTRALLY LOCATED in the gated community of Stonewater. This two-story villa has 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths and has new carpet upstairs and new vinyl wood look plank flooring downstairs. The master bedroom is downstairs and has large custom closet and a view of the lake. The great room is large with a two-story vaulted ceiling. The tiled sunroom has sliding doors to the screen lanai. Such a relaxing view of the water from the screen lanai. The laundry room has a utility sink and space for additional storage. Upstairs are the additional bedrooms and bath. There is also a large storage closet upstairs. Bedroom 2 has a double pocket door entry and sitting area. Bedroom 3 has a large walk in closet. This villa offer community pool/spa/clubroom, tennis, basic cable and water, totally maintenance fee. Within minutes of medical, shopping, restaurants and POLK PARKWAY for east access to Tampa or Orlando.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3133 STONEWATER DRIVE have any available units?
3133 STONEWATER DRIVE has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3133 STONEWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 3133 STONEWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3133 STONEWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3133 STONEWATER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3133 STONEWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3133 STONEWATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 3133 STONEWATER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3133 STONEWATER DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3133 STONEWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3133 STONEWATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3133 STONEWATER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3133 STONEWATER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3133 STONEWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3133 STONEWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3133 STONEWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3133 STONEWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
