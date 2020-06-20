3133 STONEWATER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool hot tub tennis court

CENTRALLY LOCATED in the gated community of Stonewater. This two-story villa has 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths and has new carpet upstairs and new vinyl wood look plank flooring downstairs. The master bedroom is downstairs and has large custom closet and a view of the lake. The great room is large with a two-story vaulted ceiling. The tiled sunroom has sliding doors to the screen lanai. Such a relaxing view of the water from the screen lanai. The laundry room has a utility sink and space for additional storage. Upstairs are the additional bedrooms and bath. There is also a large storage closet upstairs. Bedroom 2 has a double pocket door entry and sitting area. Bedroom 3 has a large walk in closet. This villa offer community pool/spa/clubroom, tennis, basic cable and water, totally maintenance fee. Within minutes of medical, shopping, restaurants and POLK PARKWAY for east access to Tampa or Orlando.