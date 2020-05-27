All apartments in Lakeland
1648 Crystal Park Cir
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1648 Crystal Park Cir

1648 Crystal Park Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1648 Crystal Park Circle, Lakeland, FL 33801
Crystal Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 Bath - 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with 936sf of living space, all tile flooring throughout, back unit and fenced in yard for privacy. Security deposit is equal to rental amount. First months rent and security deposit is required to move in.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.

Email rentals.drev@gmail.com to schedule a time to view the property or for more information. Application is $45 per adult 18 and older. Go to diversifiedrealestate.appfolio.com to read the Resident Criteria.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5356415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1648 Crystal Park Cir have any available units?
1648 Crystal Park Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 1648 Crystal Park Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1648 Crystal Park Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1648 Crystal Park Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1648 Crystal Park Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 1648 Crystal Park Cir offer parking?
No, 1648 Crystal Park Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1648 Crystal Park Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1648 Crystal Park Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1648 Crystal Park Cir have a pool?
No, 1648 Crystal Park Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1648 Crystal Park Cir have accessible units?
No, 1648 Crystal Park Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1648 Crystal Park Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1648 Crystal Park Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1648 Crystal Park Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1648 Crystal Park Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

