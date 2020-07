Amenities

pet friendly garage pool internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

2 Bedroom - Single Level Condo - This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath single level condo features a single car garage, laminate & tile flooring throughout, lots of storage, all upgrade appliances and a community pool. Internet with 2HD boxes included. Pet restrictions do apply per the Condo Association rules. A SMALL Pet is permitted with fee. Max 2 person occupancy. Located just off New Jersey in Somerset Condominium Association.



(RLNE5080839)