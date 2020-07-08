All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 1311 Standish Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
1311 Standish Dr.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

1311 Standish Dr.

1311 Standish Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1311 Standish Drive, Lakeland, FL 33810

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed / 1 Bath - N. Lakeland Home - This North Lakeland 3 bedroom / 2 Bath home features ceramic tile floors in the main living areas and carpeted bedrooms. The home has a fenced back yard and a detached garage/workshop. The home also has a screened lanai in the front of the home along with washer/dryer hookups.

(RLNE5401030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Standish Dr. have any available units?
1311 Standish Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Standish Dr. have?
Some of 1311 Standish Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Standish Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Standish Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Standish Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 Standish Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1311 Standish Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Standish Dr. offers parking.
Does 1311 Standish Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Standish Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Standish Dr. have a pool?
No, 1311 Standish Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Standish Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1311 Standish Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Standish Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 Standish Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Move Cross Country
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus