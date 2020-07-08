3 Bed / 1 Bath - N. Lakeland Home - This North Lakeland 3 bedroom / 2 Bath home features ceramic tile floors in the main living areas and carpeted bedrooms. The home has a fenced back yard and a detached garage/workshop. The home also has a screened lanai in the front of the home along with washer/dryer hookups.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1311 Standish Dr. have any available units?
1311 Standish Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Standish Dr. have?
Some of 1311 Standish Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Standish Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Standish Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Standish Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 Standish Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1311 Standish Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Standish Dr. offers parking.
Does 1311 Standish Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Standish Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Standish Dr. have a pool?
No, 1311 Standish Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Standish Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1311 Standish Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Standish Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 Standish Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
