All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 1029 Lamplighter Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
1029 Lamplighter Lane
Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:53 AM

1029 Lamplighter Lane

1029 Lamplighter Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1029 Lamplighter Lane, Lakeland, FL 33813

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,638 sf home is located in Lakeland, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 Lamplighter Lane have any available units?
1029 Lamplighter Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1029 Lamplighter Lane have?
Some of 1029 Lamplighter Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 Lamplighter Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1029 Lamplighter Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 Lamplighter Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1029 Lamplighter Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1029 Lamplighter Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1029 Lamplighter Lane offers parking.
Does 1029 Lamplighter Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 Lamplighter Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 Lamplighter Lane have a pool?
No, 1029 Lamplighter Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1029 Lamplighter Lane have accessible units?
No, 1029 Lamplighter Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 Lamplighter Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1029 Lamplighter Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymsLakeland Apartments with Pools
Lakeland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Lakeland

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus