All apartments in Lake Worth
Find more places like Oakwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Worth, FL
/
Oakwood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:49 AM

Oakwood

2425 2nd Ave N · (561) 264-5583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$250 off first 2 months rent *select units, restrictions apply*
Browse Similar Places
Lake Worth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2425 2nd Ave N, Lake Worth, FL 33461

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 083 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1252 sqft

Unit 077 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1252 sqft

Unit 049 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1252 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oakwood.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Experience an awe-inspiring scenic view and an amazing location just moments from Highway 95 where you can leave the stress of your everyday world behind in your own tropical escape. At Oakwood Apartments, our spacious 4 bedroom townhomes offer all the comforts to make you feel at home. Coupled with our fantastic amenities including a resort-style pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, and resident business center, you'll have everything you need just outside your front door. Walk to Palm Beach College, John Prince Park, or Palm Springs Plaza or enjoy a short ride down the beach to the Palm Beach Zoo, Fun Depot or the Palm Beach Airport, it's all within reach at Oakwood Apartments. Schedule your private tour today and view our amazing unique townhome floor plan that offers both function and versatility to fit the needs of any lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $80 per applicant
Deposit: $500 with approved credit up to 2 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $20
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oakwood have any available units?
Oakwood has 4 units available starting at $1,735 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Oakwood have?
Some of Oakwood's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oakwood currently offering any rent specials?
Oakwood is offering the following rent specials: $250 off first 2 months rent *select units, restrictions apply*
Is Oakwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Oakwood is pet friendly.
Does Oakwood offer parking?
Yes, Oakwood offers parking.
Does Oakwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oakwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oakwood have a pool?
Yes, Oakwood has a pool.
Does Oakwood have accessible units?
No, Oakwood does not have accessible units.
Does Oakwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oakwood has units with dishwashers.
Does Oakwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Oakwood has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Oakwood?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N
Lake Worth, FL 33461
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct
Lake Worth, FL 33449
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari
Lake Worth, FL 33463

Similar Pages

Lake Worth 1 BedroomsLake Worth 2 BedroomsLake Worth Apartments with Parking
Lake Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsLake Worth Pet Friendly Places
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FL
Sunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity