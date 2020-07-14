Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors carpet oven Property Amenities business center clubhouse internet cafe gym pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving

Experience an awe-inspiring scenic view and an amazing location just moments from Highway 95 where you can leave the stress of your everyday world behind in your own tropical escape. At Oakwood Apartments, our spacious 4 bedroom townhomes offer all the comforts to make you feel at home. Coupled with our fantastic amenities including a resort-style pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, and resident business center, you'll have everything you need just outside your front door. Walk to Palm Beach College, John Prince Park, or Palm Springs Plaza or enjoy a short ride down the beach to the Palm Beach Zoo, Fun Depot or the Palm Beach Airport, it's all within reach at Oakwood Apartments. Schedule your private tour today and view our amazing unique townhome floor plan that offers both function and versatility to fit the needs of any lifestyle.