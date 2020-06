Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Cute condo close to down town, Lake Worth and beaches. Completely remodeled. Unit has new impact windows; small patio off master and located in nice condo with well kept grounds and off street parking. Association states 1 car only but 2nd car can park on street. Water is included in rent. LL does not allow pets or smoking. This unit has an open floor plan and lots of storage. Nice laundry building on site. Building is VERY quiet and so is unit with the impact windows.