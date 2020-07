Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath end corner unit Directly across from Bryant Park. This Lovely unit has an Updated Kitchen,Wood Flooring,Central Air, Split bedroom and bath plan is Nestled On The South End Of Bryant Park. only STEPS to Park,Fishing Pier, Golf Course, Boat Ramp, Amphitheater, Down Town Shops and Restaurants and Let's not forget Right over The Bridge to The Beach!