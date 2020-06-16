All apartments in Lake Worth
Find more places like 211 N Ocean Breeze.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Worth, FL
/
211 N Ocean Breeze
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:08 PM

211 N Ocean Breeze

211 N Ocean Breeze · (847) 865-9309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Worth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

211 N Ocean Breeze, Lake Worth, FL 33460
Parrot Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautiful beach home located in historic neighborhood of Parrot Cove! Come stay with us in the heart of the world renowned Palm Beach area location close distance to beaches, golfing, shopping, nightlife, restaurants and much more. Cozy home with full kitchen, 2 beautifully decorated bedrooms with a great open layout. Hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and a wonderfully landscaped private backyard. Just bring your bags and leave the rest to us for your relaxing seasonal getaway! All utilities, cable, internet, lawn care included. Full kitchen, beach chairs, lush landscaped outdoor entertaining area and wood burning fireplace All close distance to intracoastal, ocean, golf and downtown. We are located steps from downtown Lake Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 N Ocean Breeze have any available units?
211 N Ocean Breeze has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 211 N Ocean Breeze have?
Some of 211 N Ocean Breeze's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 N Ocean Breeze currently offering any rent specials?
211 N Ocean Breeze isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 N Ocean Breeze pet-friendly?
No, 211 N Ocean Breeze is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 211 N Ocean Breeze offer parking?
No, 211 N Ocean Breeze does not offer parking.
Does 211 N Ocean Breeze have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 N Ocean Breeze does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 N Ocean Breeze have a pool?
No, 211 N Ocean Breeze does not have a pool.
Does 211 N Ocean Breeze have accessible units?
No, 211 N Ocean Breeze does not have accessible units.
Does 211 N Ocean Breeze have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 N Ocean Breeze does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 N Ocean Breeze have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 N Ocean Breeze does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 211 N Ocean Breeze?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct
Lake Worth, FL 33449
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N
Lake Worth, FL 33461
Oakwood
2425 2nd Ave N
Lake Worth, FL 33461
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari
Lake Worth, FL 33463

Similar Pages

Lake Worth 1 BedroomsLake Worth 2 Bedrooms
Lake Worth Apartments with ParkingLake Worth Apartments with Pool
Lake Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FL
Sunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity