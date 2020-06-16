211 N Ocean Breeze

Amenities

Beautiful beach home located in historic neighborhood of Parrot Cove! Come stay with us in the heart of the world renowned Palm Beach area location close distance to beaches, golfing, shopping, nightlife, restaurants and much more. Cozy home with full kitchen, 2 beautifully decorated bedrooms with a great open layout. Hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and a wonderfully landscaped private backyard. Just bring your bags and leave the rest to us for your relaxing seasonal getaway! All utilities, cable, internet, lawn care included. Full kitchen, beach chairs, lush landscaped outdoor entertaining area and wood burning fireplace All close distance to intracoastal, ocean, golf and downtown. We are located steps from downtown Lake Avenue.