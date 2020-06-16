1731 N Palmway

Amenities

SHORT TERM/VACATION RENTALAmazing home available for 1 month or more in Eden Place area. Come get out of the cold this season and live like you would at home with all the same comforts.Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath pool home just a block off the intracoastal. Home has office that may be used as a third bedroom with a half bath off it. Kitchen and hallway bath have been beautifully redone. Living room, front bedroom, windows and front and back doors are impact for hurricanes. Close proximity to the beach. No rental restrictions so may be rented for shorter time periods. Call Listing agent to discuss. Home has tropical pool area and is fully furnished.Pets on case by case basis. All utilities included.HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL APRIL 1, 2021