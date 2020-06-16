All apartments in Lake Worth
Last updated April 8 2020 at 6:21 PM

1731 N Palmway

1731 North Palmway · (305) 778-1134
Location

1731 North Palmway, Lake Worth, FL 33460
Eden Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1499 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
SHORT TERM/VACATION RENTALAmazing home available for 1 month or more in Eden Place area. Come get out of the cold this season and live like you would at home with all the same comforts.Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath pool home just a block off the intracoastal. Home has office that may be used as a third bedroom with a half bath off it. Kitchen and hallway bath have been beautifully redone. Living room, front bedroom, windows and front and back doors are impact for hurricanes. Close proximity to the beach. No rental restrictions so may be rented for shorter time periods. Call Listing agent to discuss. Home has tropical pool area and is fully furnished.Pets on case by case basis. All utilities included.HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL APRIL 1, 2021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 N Palmway have any available units?
1731 N Palmway has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1731 N Palmway have?
Some of 1731 N Palmway's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 N Palmway currently offering any rent specials?
1731 N Palmway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 N Palmway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1731 N Palmway is pet friendly.
Does 1731 N Palmway offer parking?
No, 1731 N Palmway does not offer parking.
Does 1731 N Palmway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1731 N Palmway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 N Palmway have a pool?
Yes, 1731 N Palmway has a pool.
Does 1731 N Palmway have accessible units?
No, 1731 N Palmway does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 N Palmway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1731 N Palmway has units with dishwashers.
Does 1731 N Palmway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1731 N Palmway does not have units with air conditioning.
