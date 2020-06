Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home... this apt is perfectly renovated and updated. Very nice and clean unit. A wonderful feature about the unit is that it's towards the back away from the street, off the alley but is fenced. Off street parking up front but a parking space in rear for one car per unit. About 10 minutes to the beach and 5 minutes if that to Downtown by car or bicycle. Tenant is responsible for electric in their name and will pay their water monthly as a line item payable to landlord. No pets. 2 person max occupancy.