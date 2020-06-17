128 N L Street

Amenities

Location Location Location!!! Beautiful 2 Bedroom Cottage with 2 private parking space located just minutes from downtown Lake Worth. The units have its private Screen in Patio along with your own Washer and Dryer. Very convenient. You will also have access to a resort style swimming pool, a relaxing Cabana, and a BBQ area all within steps from your back door. Walking distance to downtown, post office, grocery store, restaurants, parks and only a mile from the beach. Rent includes Wifi, basic cable, and water. No Pet allowed. You only need to pay for gas and electric. Size are approximate. Available NOW!