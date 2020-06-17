All apartments in Lake Worth
Last updated June 3 2020 at 2:46 PM

128 N L Street

128 North L Street · (561) 800-0080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

128 North L Street, Lake Worth, FL 33460
Mango Groves

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1014 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Location Location Location!!! Beautiful 2 Bedroom Cottage with 2 private parking space located just minutes from downtown Lake Worth. The units have its private Screen in Patio along with your own Washer and Dryer. Very convenient. You will also have access to a resort style swimming pool, a relaxing Cabana, and a BBQ area all within steps from your back door. Walking distance to downtown, post office, grocery store, restaurants, parks and only a mile from the beach. Rent includes Wifi, basic cable, and water. No Pet allowed. You only need to pay for gas and electric. Size are approximate. Available NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 N L Street have any available units?
128 N L Street has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 128 N L Street have?
Some of 128 N L Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 N L Street currently offering any rent specials?
128 N L Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 N L Street pet-friendly?
No, 128 N L Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 128 N L Street offer parking?
Yes, 128 N L Street does offer parking.
Does 128 N L Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 N L Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 N L Street have a pool?
Yes, 128 N L Street has a pool.
Does 128 N L Street have accessible units?
No, 128 N L Street does not have accessible units.
Does 128 N L Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 N L Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 N L Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 N L Street does not have units with air conditioning.
