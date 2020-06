101 S Palmway

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

AMAZING LOCATION (EAST OF FEDERAL AND STEPS TO THE INTRACOASTAL)!! ALL NEW HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS. RECESSED LIGHTING, NEW FANS/LIGHT FIXTURE, NEW HIGH END BLINDS THROUGHOUT THE APARTMENT, CODED LAUNDRY FACILITY LOCATED RIGHT ON PREMISES, NEW BEDROOM AIRCONDITIONERS, ALL NEW INTERIOR PAINT, NEW EXTERIOR PAINT, GARDEN APARTMENT, BRYANT PARK AND SOUTH PALM PARK JUST A FEW BLOCKS TO LAKE WORTH GOLF COURSE. WALK TO DOWNTOWN RESTAURANTS/ART GALLERIES, EASY BIKE RIDE OR WALK TO THE CASINO/BEACH!!!! COME MAKE THIS YOUR HOME.