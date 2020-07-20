Amenities

446 Woldunn Circle Available 04/01/19 Beautiful 3 Bed 4 Bath 3 Car Garage Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL home located in the heart of Lake Mary, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in to the open living area with a clear view of the GORGEOUS private pool. SPACIOUS living area, great for entertaining family and friends. LOVELY kitchen area features an island, Wolf Oven , Sub Zero Fridge/Freezer, breakfast bar & an ample amount of cabinetry and counter space! AMAZING home movie theater. Enjoy your evenings and weekends relaxing pool side. MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval.Zoned for Lake Mary High School.This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST!!!



