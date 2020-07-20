All apartments in Lake Mary
446 Woldunn Circle

446 Woldunn Circle · No Longer Available
Location

446 Woldunn Circle, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
media room
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
446 Woldunn Circle Available 04/01/19 Beautiful 3 Bed 4 Bath 3 Car Garage Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL home located in the heart of Lake Mary, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in to the open living area with a clear view of the GORGEOUS private pool. SPACIOUS living area, great for entertaining family and friends. LOVELY kitchen area features an island, Wolf Oven , Sub Zero Fridge/Freezer, breakfast bar & an ample amount of cabinetry and counter space! AMAZING home movie theater. Enjoy your evenings and weekends relaxing pool side. MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval.Zoned for Lake Mary High School.This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE4670722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 446 Woldunn Circle have any available units?
446 Woldunn Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 446 Woldunn Circle have?
Some of 446 Woldunn Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 446 Woldunn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
446 Woldunn Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 446 Woldunn Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 446 Woldunn Circle is pet friendly.
Does 446 Woldunn Circle offer parking?
Yes, 446 Woldunn Circle offers parking.
Does 446 Woldunn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 446 Woldunn Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 446 Woldunn Circle have a pool?
Yes, 446 Woldunn Circle has a pool.
Does 446 Woldunn Circle have accessible units?
No, 446 Woldunn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 446 Woldunn Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 446 Woldunn Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 446 Woldunn Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 446 Woldunn Circle has units with air conditioning.
