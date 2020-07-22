Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Allure on Parkway.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
yoga
Welcome to Allure on Parkway, a new height of living designed for those seeking a lifestyle above the norm. Allure isn’t just another apartment community, it’s an experience beyond any that you’ve had before. Relax in modern style and indulge in sophisticated amenities in a location you’ll love. Enjoy all the benefits of a vibrant city just outside your front door.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)