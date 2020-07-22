All apartments in Lake Mary
Allure on Parkway

1400 Encore Pl · (352) 290-3710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1400 Encore Pl, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit Main Building-157 · Avail. now

$1,272

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit Main Building-115 · Avail. now

$1,272

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit Main Building-257 · Avail. now

$1,292

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit Main Building-107 · Avail. now

$1,753

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Unit Main Building-101 · Avail. now

$1,753

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Unit Main Building-207 · Avail. now

$1,773

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

See 28+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Allure on Parkway.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
golf room
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
game room
golf room
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
putting green
smoke-free community
yoga
Welcome to Allure on Parkway, a new height of living designed for those seeking a lifestyle above the norm. Allure isn’t just another apartment community, it’s an experience beyond any that you’ve had before. Relax in modern style and indulge in sophisticated amenities in a location you’ll love. Enjoy all the benefits of a vibrant city just outside your front door.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $350
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Cats
fee: $400
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Allure on Parkway have any available units?
Allure on Parkway has 52 units available starting at $1,272 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Allure on Parkway have?
Some of Allure on Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and golf room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Allure on Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
Allure on Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Allure on Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, Allure on Parkway is pet friendly.
Does Allure on Parkway offer parking?
Yes, Allure on Parkway offers parking.
Does Allure on Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Allure on Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Allure on Parkway have a pool?
Yes, Allure on Parkway has a pool.
Does Allure on Parkway have accessible units?
Yes, Allure on Parkway has accessible units.
Does Allure on Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Allure on Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does Allure on Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Allure on Parkway has units with air conditioning.
