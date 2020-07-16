All apartments in Lake County
39136 TREELINE DRIVE
39136 TREELINE DRIVE

39136 Treeline Drive · (407) 748-8800
Location

39136 Treeline Drive, Lake County, FL 32159
Harbor Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2259 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great home in an all age Gated community. The large open living area with tile floors and built-in bookcase greets you when you enter. The formal dining room has 3 large windows to bring in natural light and flows into the kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom backsplash, large pantry, and a generous breakfast nook. The laundry room has cabinets and leads into the 2 car garage. 2 bedrooms share an upgraded bath with both a tub and shower. The Florida room is large and leads to the screened lanai with a built-in grill and wonderful views of the golf course. The Master bedroom is large with 2 nice sized closets, and an updated master bath with a large walk-in shower, garden tub, and double sink vanity. Rent includes Landscaping, Pest control, HOA Fees, Sewer, Trash, and . This home has space, finishes, and updates to make everyday special.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39136 TREELINE DRIVE have any available units?
39136 TREELINE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39136 TREELINE DRIVE have?
Some of 39136 TREELINE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39136 TREELINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
39136 TREELINE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39136 TREELINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 39136 TREELINE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 39136 TREELINE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 39136 TREELINE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 39136 TREELINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39136 TREELINE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39136 TREELINE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 39136 TREELINE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 39136 TREELINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 39136 TREELINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 39136 TREELINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39136 TREELINE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 39136 TREELINE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 39136 TREELINE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
