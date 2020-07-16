39136 TREELINE DRIVE

Amenities
Great home in an all age Gated community. The large open living area with tile floors and built-in bookcase greets you when you enter. The formal dining room has 3 large windows to bring in natural light and flows into the kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom backsplash, large pantry, and a generous breakfast nook. The laundry room has cabinets and leads into the 2 car garage. 2 bedrooms share an upgraded bath with both a tub and shower. The Florida room is large and leads to the screened lanai with a built-in grill and wonderful views of the golf course. The Master bedroom is large with 2 nice sized closets, and an updated master bath with a large walk-in shower, garden tub, and double sink vanity. Rent includes Landscaping, Pest control, HOA Fees, Sewer, Trash, and . This home has space, finishes, and updates to make everyday special.