39136 TREELINE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Great home in an all age Gated community. The large open living area with tile floors and built-in bookcase greets you when you enter. The formal dining room has 3 large windows to bring in natural light and flows into the kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom backsplash, large pantry, and a generous breakfast nook. The laundry room has cabinets and leads into the 2 car garage. 2 bedrooms share an upgraded bath with both a tub and shower. The Florida room is large and leads to the screened lanai with a built-in grill and wonderful views of the golf course. The Master bedroom is large with 2 nice sized closets, and an updated master bath with a large walk-in shower, garden tub, and double sink vanity. Rent includes Landscaping, Pest control, HOA Fees, Sewer, Trash, and . This home has space, finishes, and updates to make everyday special.